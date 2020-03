A hooded man armed with a knife robbed a grocery store in Msida last night.

The incident happened at around 11 pm on Triq San Lwiġi.

According to police reports, the man entered the shop wielding a knife and demanded cash from two Indian men aged 30 and 34-years old who were manning the shop.

The man escaped with the money. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the robbery.

Police investigations are ongoing.