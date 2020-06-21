Homelessness Hits Sliema’s Streets With Men Turning Garden Benches Into Their Makeshift Homes

Homelessness is hitting Malta’s streets with photos taken by Lovin Malta showing a group of men turning a couple of benches in a Sliema garden into their makeshift accommodation.

Photos show two men sleeping on benches inside Independence Gardens along tower road in Sliema, using a thin blanket to cover themselves with their belongings lying beside them in plastic bags.

Homelessness remains a hidden but growing issue on Malta’s streets. Last year there were an estimated 300 homeless people living in Malta – however, experts have warned that the situation is only getting worse.

This is not the first time homelessness has hit Sliema, despite the veneer of luxury development. In October 2019, images and a video sent to Lovin Malta gave a firsthand look into how a homeless man lives in the Qui-Si-Sana area of the locality.