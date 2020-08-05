Homeless Paceville Samurai Sword Attacker Jailed Four Months For Breaching Bail

د . إAEDSRر . س

A homeless Libyan man who was on bail for attacking Paceville bouncers with a samurai sword has been jailed for four months.

Ibrahim Ben Jeddi, who also injured another man in a 2018 fight, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions after he failed to sign his bail book since last November.

According to his lawyer, Ben Jeddi had nowhere to stay and ended up on the streets with no money.

He had turned himself in to police headquarters yesterday and refused to sign his bail book. He appeared in court earlier today.

Inspector Mark Mercieca asked that he be put in jail to regulate his position and he was sentenced to four months after admitting his own guilt. The court also ordered that he forfeit his €27,000 bail bond.

Ben Jeddi made headlines back in 2016 after he allegedly attacked two bouncers in Paceville with a samurai sword. The Libyan man also ran into trouble in 2018 when he allegedly grievously injured a Swedish man, and injured another, after smashing down their front door in a Sliema assault.

