Home Affairs And Prime Minister Applaud Breakthroughs In Sliema Double Murder Case

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camillieri and Prime Minister Robert Abela applauded the recent breakthroughs in last week’s horrific double murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski after today’s Floriana raid in which two suspects were arrested.

Abela thanked Malta’s police corps for the fast pace of the investigation while Camillieri pledged more resources for them to fight crime.

Two men were arrested in a Floriana raid this afternoon in connection to the double homicide, one of whom is believed to be 25-year-old Daniel Muka, one of two brothers facing charges in connection to a violent heist of Diamond International in 2017.

The other is an unidentified Maltese man held in police custody suspected to be an accomplice.

Yesterday, news broke that the stolen white Volkswagen allegedly used in the crime was found in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Hospital, with a device able to disrupt radio and mobile frequencies as well as security cameras. This led police to believe it was a professional hit job or personal vendetta against the couple, and it was this find that led them to the suspected hideout in Floriana.

Police also seized a gun believed to have been the murder weapon from the residence off Triq San Franġisk. They also removed a cardboard box which had a sign of a private investigator advertisement.

The murder victims, who lived on Locker Street, Sliema, were together for years. Pandolfino was a graduated doctor-turned-investment banker while Maciejowski was an avid art collector. They were shot dead in their home last Tuesday night.

What do you make of these latest developments?