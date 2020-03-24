Holy Week Celebrations, Including Easter Sunday And Good Friday Processions, Postponed In Malta Due To Coronavirus

Processions and other public manifestations of religious celebration for Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as well as the celebration of Holy Communion and religious festas, will not be happening in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curia said today in a statement.

Gatherings for the key dates in Holy Week – such as Our Lady of Sorrows, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday – have been cancelled until further notice, with directives to be sent to religious superiors around Malta and Gozo in the coming days.

Good Friday was planned for the 10th of April this year.

The change of plans comes after a directive by the Congregation for the Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments, the Roman Curia, was issued in regards to the functions meant to go down during Holy Week, one of the most important weeks for the Catholic Church.