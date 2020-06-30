‘High Index Of Suspicion’ Should Remain As Malta Prepares To Open Airport Tomorrow, Medical Association Urges

Foreign visitors to Malta as well as Maltese people returning to the island should be checked for all symptoms and tested if they show any, the Medical Association of Malta has said.

“A high index of suspicion should be retained,” MAM said today.

Their advice to all members comes the day before Malta’s airport opens again after months of being closed – as of 1st July, Malta will lift its restriction on commercial flights to 25 countries and regions. Then, on the 15th of July, Malta reopens its doors to the remainder of countries and destinations not yet included in the country’s safe travel list.

“It is important to refer for testing any patient who indicates any of the symptoms suggestive of COVID-19: cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny/blocked nose, headache, muscle pain, loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhoea, vomiting, and eye infection,” they continued.

“If anyone else in the same household is also unwell, suggest that they too are referred for a test. Testing is free of charge.”