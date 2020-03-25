Hey Kids! Show Your Support For Malta’s Frontliners By Colouring And Hanging This Fun Drawing Pack

We’re all doing our very best to support those on the frontline against the COVID-19 coronavirus and now children can get involved too.

Europol has launched an initiative for children who want to get involved and show their support for frontliners by colouring a drawing and hanging it on their window.

“We’re all supporting those on the #COVID19 front line in different ways across Europe. If your children want to get involved, how about asking them to colour this drawing and hang it in the window. We’re sure first responders would be thrilled” Europol said on Facebook.

The Malta Police Force also supported the initiative and followed suit by encouraging kids to take part.