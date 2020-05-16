Hey Kids! Ever Dreamt Of The Farmer Life? Miriam Dalli Wants To Help You Get There

د . إAEDSRر . س

MEP Miriam Dalli is on a mission to promote Malta’s local agricultural sector.

Teaming up with NGO Friends of the Earth Malta, Dalli joined a campaign to encourage consumers to buy local produce to sustain the sector hit by COVID-19.

In a message endorsed by local farmers, the MEP stressed the need for a strategy to promote sustainable farming, especially in light of the global pandemic, which shows how the supply of imported food cannot be taken for granted.

“I am observing how concepts and solutions in other European countries can be adapted locally. We want sustainable farming, with regulations that help farmers with a relatively small production rate compared to much larger producers in other European countries, said Miriam Dalli.

As MEP for agriculture and fisheries, she also called for necessary resources for young farmers to come up with innovative ideas.

Young people who wish to build their career in the sector need measures to support them including such as access to water, land, the market and other initiatives.

Following the COVID-19 crisis, FoEM developed the ‘Malta Farm Map’ in order to help Maltese farmers sell their products, after much of their sales were affected. The digital map farmers directly connects farmers to consumer.

