Here’s Why Malta Technically Just Recorded Over 70 Positive COVID-19 Cases… But Not Really

Speculation over at least 70 new COVID-19 cases being announced in Malta today stemmed from a leak from testing labs that included a number of retests, an informed source has clarified.

“A group of 22 migrants who were already COVID-19 positive and had been reported were re-tested yesterday to confirm their condition, which remains positive. However, these retests were being reported by certain individuals, without taking into account that the group had previously been announced,” a government source told Lovin Malta.

In fact, if one were to add these 22 cases with the announced 49 cases, it would hit the rumoured total of 71 cases.

It was also confirmed that there are no COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Many people, as well as the Medical Association of Malta, were preparing for a record number of cases today. While 49 new cases are not something that can be ignored (this remains one of the highest daily cases yet) many were expecting a larger number and questioned the discrepancy.

In light of this, Malta’s Health Ministry has appealed for responsibility during these tough moments, and said that there should not be speculation over case numbers, and advised against the sharing of fake news that may alarm people for no reason.

