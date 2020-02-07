Here’s Where Each Of The Nationalist MPs Stand On Adrian Delia’s Resignation

Out of the Nationalist Party’s 28 MPs, only these four spoke in favour of Adrian Delia at Tuesday’s parliamentary group meeting: general secretary Clyde Puli, deputy leader David Agius, Maria Deguara and Edwin Vassallo.

Another three MPs remained quiet: Kristy Debono and Robert Arrigo (who both resigned yesterday), and Ivan Bartolo.

The group of MPs who asked Delia to leave are the following: Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina, Beppe Fenech Adami, Mario Demarco, Therese Comodini Cachia, Ryan Callus, Claudette Buttigieg, Chris Said, Marthese Portelli, Claudio Grech, Toni Bezzina, Kevin Cutajar, Karl Gouder and Stephen Spiteri.

Herman Schiavone, one of Delia’s allies, also acknowledged that a change was needed but said it should also include the removal of other people too.

MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, who attend parliamentary group meetings, also told Delia to leave.

MPs Simon Busuttil, Mario Galea, Robert Cutajar, Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Frederick Azzopardi were not present for the meeting.

From these, Cutajar is the closest ally of Delia, while Busuttil is likeliest to vote against him. Mifsud Bonnici claimed to be sick but has refused to take a stand either way. Galea is said to be unhappy with the situation but has also not taken a stand. Azzopardi remains very unwell.

Delia remained defiant last night despite being also told to leave by Louis Galea, the man he appointed to head the party’s reform last time the PN leader came under fire.

A party executive meeting is now expected to be called to set up a new leadership team.