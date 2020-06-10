Here’s When Residents In Malta’s Care Homes Can Have Visitors And Go Outside

د . إAEDSRر . س

Visits for residents of care homes can resume as of 18th June, the Parliamentary Secretariat of Active Aging confirmed.

Then, on 1st July, older persons in these homes can leave the premises for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.  Over the period, relatives have been able to visit their loved ones under strict conditions. Care homes were some of the worst-hit by the pandemic in countries like the UK.

This comes after a plan of precautionary measures was sent by Social Care Standards Authority for all care homes in Malta. From 18th June, homes can allow relatives to visit without the use of perspex or glass structures and from 1st July, older persons requesting to go out of the home will be allowed to do so.

Currently, this does not apply to Saint Vincent De Paul Residence but applies to state, church and private homes for the elderly. 

