Here’s What Taking Your Driving Test Will Look Like In Malta Under New Measures

Tests were put on hold last March while Malta was coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Transport Malta has announced that is lifting restrictions from Malta but will put some protective measures in place.

Only one student and the examiner will be allowed in the vehicle. Instructors will not be allowed. Candidates will have their temperature taken.

The windows will have to be open while both the student and examiner will need to wear either a face mask or a visor. There will also be a rigorous disinfection procedure before every test.

When it comes to motorcyclists, routes will be established before so two-way radios are not used.

Theory tests shall be carried out only by appointment, and the limit of the number of persons within the premises at any point in time shall be one person per four square metres and keeping a physical distance of at least two metres between testing stations.

Face masks or visors shall be worn at all times inside the premises by both staff and visitors. Meanwhile, computers, keyboards/mice, desks and chairs will need to be properly disinfected using 70% alcohol before and after use.

You can find all the measures over here.

Do you agree with the new measures?