د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Here’s What Taking Your Driving Test Will Look Like In Malta Under New Measures

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tests were put on hold last March while Malta was coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Transport Malta has announced that is lifting restrictions from Malta but will put some protective measures in place.

Only one student and the examiner will be allowed in the vehicle. Instructors will not be allowed. Candidates will have their temperature taken.

The windows will have to be open while both the student and examiner will need to wear either a face mask or a visor. There will also be a rigorous disinfection procedure before every test.

When it comes to motorcyclists, routes will be established before so two-way radios are not used.

Theory tests shall be carried out only by appointment, and the limit of the number of persons within the premises at any point in time shall be one person per four square metres and keeping a physical distance of at least two metres between testing stations.

Face masks or visors shall be worn at all times inside the premises by both staff and visitors. Meanwhile, computers, keyboards/mice, desks and chairs will need to be properly disinfected using 70% alcohol before and after use.

You can find all the measures over here.

Do you agree with the new measures?

READ NEXT: The Wait Is Over! Here Are The 2020 Winners Of Lovin Malta Social Media Awards

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK