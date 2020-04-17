Here’s What Air Travel Might Look Like Post-COVID-19 Restrictions: Dubai Airline Conducts First Rapid Testing For Passengers

Dubai-based airline Emirates has given us a taste of what the future of air travel will look like post-pandemic, as it became the first to conduct rapid COVID-19 blood tests for outbound passengers on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the airline, passengers bound for Tunisia were tested for COVID-19 through rapid blood tests. Results were available within 10 minutes, and was described as successful, but it’s practice is not yet available for widespread use.

“We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, this will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for passengers travelling to countries that require COVID-19 test certificates,” they said.

Dubai authorities announced that select flight routes could reopen as of April 12th, with strict preventative measures put in place. All airport employees and passengers must wear gloves and masks and maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, planes must undergo rigorous disinfection after every flight, whilst cabin baggage is no longer permitted onboard to prevent risks of transmission.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused most commercial flights to ground and airports to close as countries lockdown to mitigate the health crisis. The International Air Transport Association reports a staggering $300 billion loss in revenue so far.

Meanwhile, Malta’s national airline AirMalta is struggling to cope as business is brought to a halt. Disputes between management and its pilots erupted after plans were announced to make 108 of its 134 pilots redundant following their union’s refusal to accept reduced salaries of €1,200 a month.

