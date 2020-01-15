Here’s The Entire List Of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s New Cabinet
Newly appointed Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced his cabinet following days of speculation, with both Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi missing out on the post and some young blood getting massive promotions.
Here is a full list below:
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister: Chris Fearne
Minister for Foreign and European Affairs: Evarist Bartolo
Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds: Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Minister for Finance and Financial Service: Edward Scicluna
Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and the Digital Economy: Clayton Bartolo
Minister for Tourism: Julia Farrugia Portelli
Minister for the Environment and Planning: Aaron Farrugia
Minister for Energy and Water: Michael Farrugia
Minister for Education and Employment: Owen Bonnici
Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport, and Voluntary Work: Clifton Grima
Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Governance: Jose Herrera
Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for sustainable development, social dialogue, and the implementation of the manifesto): Carmelo Abela
Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects: Ian Borg
Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction: Chris Agius
Minister for Gozo: Justyne Caruana
Minister for Family, Children’s Rights, and Social Solidarity: Michael Falzon
Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Disabilities: Silvio Parnis
Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance: Edward Zammit Lewis
Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms: Rosianne Cutajar
Minister for Social Accommodation: Roderick Galdes
Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Enterprises: Silvio Schembri
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Rights, and Consumer Protection: Clint Camilleri
Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection: Deo Debattista
Minister for Home Affairs, National Security, and Enforcement: Byron Camilleri
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Community: Alex Muscat