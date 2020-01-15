Here’s The Entire List Of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s New Cabinet

Newly appointed Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced his cabinet following days of speculation, with both Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi missing out on the post and some young blood getting massive promotions.

Here is a full list below:

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister: Chris Fearne

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs: Evarist Bartolo

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds: Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Minister for Finance and Financial Service: Edward Scicluna

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and the Digital Economy: Clayton Bartolo

Minister for Tourism: Julia Farrugia Portelli

Minister for the Environment and Planning: Aaron Farrugia

Minister for Energy and Water: Michael Farrugia

Minister for Education and Employment: Owen Bonnici

Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport, and Voluntary Work: Clifton Grima

Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Governance: Jose Herrera

Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for sustainable development, social dialogue, and the implementation of the manifesto): Carmelo Abela

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects: Ian Borg

Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction: Chris Agius

Minister for Gozo: Justyne Caruana

Minister for Family, Children’s Rights, and Social Solidarity: Michael Falzon

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Disabilities: Silvio Parnis

Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance: Edward Zammit Lewis

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms: Rosianne Cutajar

Minister for Social Accommodation: Roderick Galdes

Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Enterprises: Silvio Schembri

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Rights, and Consumer Protection: Clint Camilleri

Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection: Deo Debattista

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security, and Enforcement: Byron Camilleri

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Community: Alex Muscat