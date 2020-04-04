Here’s The Entire List Of PN Leader Adrian Delia’s New Shadow Cabinet

N Leader Adrian Delia has announced a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet, in an attempt to give wider remits to what were traditional portfolios.

Newcomers David Thake, Ivan Barolo, and Kevin Cutajar have been promoted to Spokespersons for the environment, digital sector, and construction respectively.

The full list is below:

David Agius (deputy leader for parliamentary affairs): Strengthening the family, social solidarity, adequate and sustainable pensions, children’s rights

Robert Arrigo (deputy leader for party affairs): Challenges of tourism in a new world

Robert Cutajar (Whip): Youth, sport, voluntary organisations, fight against obesity

Frederick Azzopardi: Deputy Whip

Karol Aquilina: Good governance, strengthening democracy, citizenship, public sector reform

Jason Azzopardi: Justice

Ivan Bartolo: Social housing, poverty, isolation and social exclusion

Ivan J Bartolo: Digital society

Toni Bezzina: Transport and mobility, infrastructure, capital projects

Claudette Buttigieg (deputy speaker): Equality

Ryan Callus: Energy, water conservation and management

Therese Commodini Cachia: National heritage, art, culture and media

Kevin Cutajar: Lands, construction and planning

Mario de Marco: Finance

Kristy Debono: Economic investment, small businesses, financial services, EU funds

Maria Deguara: Active ageing, disability

Beppe Fenech Adami: Home affairs, national security and crime

Mario Galea: Mental health, care in the community, dementia, diabetes, animal rights

Karl Gouder: Local government and communities

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici: Foreign and European affairs

Clyde Puli: Education, employment and social dialogue

Chris Said: Gozo, Constitutional reform

Hermann Schiavone: Catering and leisure industries, consumer protection, public cleanliness

Stephen Spiteri: Health

David Thake: Environment and climate emergency

Edwin Vassallo: Agriculture and fisheries, Pastimes, Cooperatives and self-employment