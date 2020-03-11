Here’s How To Report Someone Who You Suspect Has Broken Self-Quarantine In Malta

As Malta steps up preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the island, people are being urged to send an email and report anyone they believe to have returned from high-risk countries abroad recently and are not respecting the self-quarantine.

This comes after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a fine of €1,000 to anyone found to be ignoring the mandatory self-quarantine for certain groups of people. A fine will be given for each individual breach, meaning someone can be fined repeatedly if they are found to have left their home repeatedly.

Emails should be sent to disease.surveillance@gov.mt with any and all information you may have on the individuals.

So, who needs to undergo mandatory self-quarantine in Malta?

Maltese people who return from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain as of today, as well as those who returned from Italy in the past two weeks, should be subjected to mandatory quarantine for 14 days and that those who disobey will be subjected to the fine.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said police resources have been freed up to conduct spot checks, which police will use to enforce the new regulation.

The disease email was originally set up to surveil the spread of communicable diseases and syndromes in Malta.

However, with the advent of COVID-19 in Malta and several measures being implemented – from the banning of large events to the suspension of flights – the email is being repurposed to ensure that those who need to self-quarantine are respecting the guidelines.

For urgent notifications, a 24-hour on-call service operates via Mater Dei Hospital switchboard – just inform them you’d like to make a report in regards to disease surveillance when calling 2545 0000.

