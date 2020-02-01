Here’s An Entire List Of The People And Companies Raking In Millions Off Of Malta’s Roads

With an ever-expanding traffic problem, the government has turned its eyes to address the issue through the arguably short term measure of improving Malta’s road network, with a mass transport system seemingly on the back burner for the time being. A €700 million kitty is set to be dished out among the money-hungry road contractors. However, questions still remain over who exactly stands to benefit the most, with Malta’s environment suffering the most. A freedom of information request by Lovin Malta has revealed every single road contract and direct order given out from January 2013 to September 2019, to uncover the millions road developers have earned in the past few years. After weeks of shifting through muddled information, these are the companies raking in millions off of Malta’s roads:

1. Ayhanlar Yol Asfatlama San. Tic. A.S: €38,894,356 The Turkish company entrusted with the Marsa junction project, the largest government road’s contract to date. The decision to award a foreign operator did not go down with rivals-bidders Trinità JV, a consortium of Maltese road builders composed of RM Construction Ltd, V&C contractors, Schembri Barbros Ltd and others. Competitors filed an appeal with the Public Contracts Review Board but were shot down. The Turkish company’s proposal was cheaper. However, questions remain over the lower wages offered. 2. Asfaltar: € 25,300,071 Directors: Ian Magro and Paul Magro Shareholders: Loyka Limited (John Magro and Rita Magro) and Naipaul Holdings Limited (Ian Margo and Paul Magro) Asfaltar has reaped the rewards off of Malta’s road development, finding itself involved in most major government projects. The company currently forms part of RM Construction, the joint venture that was awarded €15 million developing an underpass at the Tarxien-Santa Lucija roundabout. RM Construction, which is made up of Asfaltar, Bonnici Bros, and Schembri Infrastructures, also formed part of the coast road project, estimated to cost a total of €49 million*. The entire Coast Road joint venture was made up Polidano Brothers Ltd, Philip Agius and Sons and Central Asphalt Ltd; and RM Construction Ltd. The amount has been divided equally between the parties. Asfaltar is also part of Bitmac Limited, a joint venture with V&C Contractors and Schembri Barbros, to oversee the Central Link project, at a total fee of €28,419,792.98. Estimated earnings from each of these three projects have been added to their total. *The 49 million was not in the FOI request but was uncovered through a parliamentary question from former Infrastructure Minister Joe Mizzi.

3.Bonnici Bros: € 21,405,470 Directors: Alexis Bonnici, David Bonnici, Gilbert Bonnici, Joseph Bonnici, Michaela Bonnici, Samuel Bonnici Shareholders: John Bonnici Limited, Mario Bonnici Limited, Mario Bonnici, Emanuel Bonnici Limited, Emmanuel Bonnici, Benjamin Bonnici Limited, Benjamin Bonnici The brainchild of four brothers, the company is a leading figure in the construction industry. It forms part of RM Construction and was involved in the Coast Road and Tarxien projects. The company has other government interests, receiving over €5 million in direct orders for works at the Ta’ Kandja shooting range. 4. Philip Agius & Sons: €21,292,565 Directors: Mario Aguis, Martin Agius, Peter Paul Agius, Thomas Agius Shareholders: PH. Agius & Sons Holdings Limited (Mario Agius, Martin Agius, Peter Paul Agius, Thomas Agius) Known as ‘Ta’ Maksar’, the company was also part of the consortium which was awarded a massive bid to develop Malta’s coast road. Their estimated percentage has been added to their total. 5. Schembri Barbros: €20,618,049 Directors: Anthony Schembri, Ephraim Sam Schembri, and Joseph Schembri Shareholders: Barbros Group Limited (Anthony Schembri, Carmelo Schembri, Saviour Schembri) A massive earner under the current administration, Schembri Barbros forms part of the joint venture undertaking the controversial Central Link project, RM Construction. A third of that amount was added to Schembri Barbros’ total. Several contracts were also awarded to Cold Milling Services Ltd, totalling €3,003,497. However, the company does not appear on the Malta Business Registry. Several searches through the Transport Malta website uncovered that it is owned by Schembri Barbos. Schembri Barbros has strong links with the current government. Saviour Schembri and Ephraim Schembri’s other company, Seaview and Sons, is a significant Labour Party donor. In 2016, the company handed €20,000 to the party. A year later the Planning Authority approved the development of a 1,500 square metre fuel station on Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land in Marsascala. Through relative Josephine Guntrip, they are proposing a 9,750 square metre shopping complex, also on ODZ land.

6. V&C Contractors: €19,663,439 Directors: Vincent Borg and Charles Borg Shareholders: Vincent Borg and Charles Borg Headed by brothers Vincent and Charles Borg, the company is the third member of the Central Link joint venture, now known as Bitmac Limited. A third of that amount has also been added to V&C’s total. The company has formed part of other key government projects, both past and present, playing a role in the development of SmartCity. 7. Polidano Brothers: €19,300,204 Directors: Carmel Polidano and Paul Polidano Shareholders: Polidano Group Limited, Carmel Polidano, and Paul Polidano Despite being a leader in the construction industry, the company, namely its owner Carmel Polidano (Ic-Caqnu) has courted controversy, with enforcement orders at the Montekristo Estate over illegally-built structures and a zoo going by unenforced. Polidano was also involved in the coast road project. 8. Schembri Infrastructure: €18,152,266 Directors: Edward Schembri and Frank Schembri Shareholders: Schembri and Sons Limited (F Schembri Holdings, Edward Schembri, and Frank Schembri) Another player in the Tarxien-Santa Lucija project, Schembri Infrastructures has a long history in the construction field. Through RM Construction it also has interests in the Coast Road project. Both have been added to their total. 9. Central Asphalt: €14,595,747 Directors: Carmelo Bartolo, Anthony Cauchi, Joseph Cauchi, Emmanuel Vella, Joseph Vella Shareholders: Carmel Vella Limited (Carmelo Bartolo, Anthony Cauchi, Joseph Cauchi, Emmanuel Vella, Joseph Vella) Central Asphalt former part of the Coast Road project and an estimated fee has been added to their total.

10. Road Servicing: € 3,530,945 Directors: James Azzopardi, Joseph Borg, Joseph Fenech, and Emanuel Vella Shareholders: Offcentre Building Services & Co.(Joseph Borg and Emanuel Vella), Blokrete Limited (Joseph Fenech and Fenech Holdings), and P&J Azzopardi Brothers (James Azzopardi and Paul Azzopardi). 11. Northwind Investments: €2,862,190 Directors: Sandra Axiak Shareholders: Carmelo Penza 12. SM Contractors: €2,787,183 Directors: Silvester Mifsud Shareholders: Josette Mifsud and Silvester Mifsud 13. Denfar Excavations Ltd: €2,458,219 Directors: Dennis Farrugia, Shawn Farrugia, Wayne Farrugia Shareholders: Denfar Holdings (Dennis Farrugia)