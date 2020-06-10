Here’s All You Need To Know About Malta’s €100 COVID-19 Vouchers To Enjoy Yourself

Keep a lookout for the postman, because your €100 COVID-19 vouchers are set to arrive soon.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all residents in Malta over 16 will receive €100 worth of vouchers to spend at restaurants, retail outlets, hotels and shops to give those sectors a boost post-COVID-19.

Every resident is set to receive five vouchers worth €20 each. Four of them will be allocated to spending at restaurants, hotels, clubs, bars and establishments licensed under the Malta Tourism Authority.

The remaining voucher can be spent at businesses that were forced to close by virtue of a legal notice because of the pandemic. This includes hairdressers, massage parlours, clothing stores and electronic stores.

Each voucher can only be used once and in whole as no change will be given. This means that if you go to a restaurant, you have to spend at least one full €20 voucher or waste the remaining funds.

If the cost is higher than €20, you can spend more than one voucher at the same place.

Vouchers will be sent by registered post and must be signed by the person to whom they’ve been delegated.

What do you want to spend your vouchers on?