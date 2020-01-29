Here’s A Translation Of Ex-Police Commissioners Lawrence Cutajar’s 109-Word Resignation Letter

A week after his resignation as Police Commissioner, Lawrence Cutajar’s 109-word resignation letter has been published by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camillieri.

He was appointed Police Commissioner in August 2016 but stepped down last week, shortly after Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister, with Carmelo Magri succeeding him as an Acting Commissioner.

However, Cutajar didn’t lose out, landing a €31,000 a year consultancy at the Home Affairs Ministry.

As police commissioner, Cutajar was praised for the police’s work in clamping down on drugs and making significant headway in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, but his term was soured by the police’s inaction in prosecuting cases of alleged corruption and white-collar crime.

A recent parliamentary question revealed that Cutajar pocketed €12,000 in bonus performances during his tenure.

Following a parliamentary question from PN MP Karol Aquilina, here’s a full translation of Cutajar’s resignation letter, dated 17th January 2020.

Honourable Minister,

I write to you as the Police Commissioner who has served for the last three and a half years.

In my long career with the police force, I always placed the interests of the police corps, justice, and its members, first.

As you know, over the past few months, the police made great strides forward in one of the biggest cases ever witnessed in Malta.

Despite the criticism that I and the police force received during investigations, we managed to solve several major cases.

However, I understand that the appointment of a new Prime Minister demanded changes so that the desired reforms can begin.

It is for this reason that I am informing you of my resignation.