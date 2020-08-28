Here’s A Throwback To 7 Iconic Xarabank Moments Ahead Of Its Return Tonight

Well, that didn’t take long at all. Malta’s most watched TV programme over the last 23 years, Xarabank, will be returning this evening with a PN leadership special broadcast on Lovin Malta and Xarabank online. After finding out his show was axed by PBS just last Friday, famed host Peppi Azzopardi is back to interview the incumbent leader Adrian Delia and his hopeful successor Bernard Grech for a classic Xarabank showdown. In preparation for this exclusive episode of Xarabank on Lovin Malta, we’re taking a look back at some of the best interviews from the broadcasting behemoth’s 23 year reign on Maltese TV.

Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi

1. Dom Mintoff doesn’t get the joke

In 2002 the Xarabank team held an iconic interview with the former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff in a special broadcast outside his hometown, Bormla. At one point throughout the interview, resident comedian James Bondin, began pulling Mintoff’s leg, teasing him that a war veteran had seen no changes in Malta since the time of the war. However, the joke fell flat on Mintoff who was enraged and insulted by the comment, promptly responding “min hu dan il-pulcinell ?” (who is this fool). Mintoff had apparently confused James Bondin with Bondiplus presenter Lou Bondi. He later apologised to Bondin, realising his mistake and admitting he didn’t understand it was a joke ! Let’s just say Mintoff will be better remembered for his politics and not his sense of humour.

2. The heartwrenching interview with Ġiga’s daughter

It was the case that shocked and gripped the nation. On 23rd August 1960 at around 6.15pm an 8 year-old boy, Twannie Aquilina, was found dead with his neck slit open inside his family home. His parents Ġiġa and Leli were found guilty of the murder. Leli was handed a 20-year-sentence while Ġiġa was sentenced to death. Her sentence was later commuted to a life sentence but she walked free after 10 years in prison. However, many questions have been raised since their sentence was delivered and it still remains unclear to this day what happened to young Twannie. The Xarabank team sat down with the daughter of Ġiġa and Leli, Carmen, to delve deeper into the case and to try and find some answers. The investigation which unfolded on live TV hooked audiences to their television sets for weeks and proved to be one of Xarabanks most watched features of all time.

3. The Simshar interview

Peppi and team sit down with the sole survivor of the Simshar boat tragedy, Simon Bugeja. Bugeja gives a tragic recount of the day the incident happened, a tradgedy which left four of the five people on board the Simshar dead, including Simon’s father Karmenu and 11-year-old son Theo Bugeja

4. Adrian Zammit opens up

Adrian Zammit has taken Maltese social media by storm this year, amassing tonnes of view on his daily vlogs. Xarabank invited the internet star over for an intimate one-on-one about his rise to internet stardom, his battles with heroin addiction and his views on controversial topics like the migrant crisis. All in all it makes for one of the most memorable Xarabank interviews in recent memory. Check it out !

5. L-Amerikana’s tell-all

For those of you who don’t already know, L-Amerikana is a well known Maltese stripper and bachelor party entertainer who had gone viral after a video of her getting pelted with eggs sparked major controversy. In this revealing interview with Xarabank’s very own Mark Lawrence Zammit, L-Amerikana digs deep into what it means to be a woman in her profession and also giver her two cents about the controversy surrounding the infamous video.

6. The “My Life Is Potato” interview

You’ve seen the memes and you’ve definitely watched the video, you might have even seen the Xarabank spoof of the video… but did you know Xarabank spoke to the man himself ?

7. Xarabank interviews the Coronavirus (yes, really. kind of)

A contagiously funny yet informative interview with the coronavirus, yes the actual virus (well actually not quite).

BONUS : Simon and Joseph square off

Arguably one of the most heated Xarabank episodes of all time, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil squared off during a Xarabank debate amid a tense election campaign. With the infamous ‘Egrant’ allegations and leak of FIAU reports at the top of the agenda, Muscat and Busuttil traded vicious barbs throughout the episode. “You’re a chicken!” will live long in memory.

