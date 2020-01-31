Here’s A Rare Sight: A Maltese Politician Has Actually Stood Up For Pro-Choice Activists

Facebook comments hurling insults at and threatening pro-choice activists have drawn the ire of the parliamentary secretary for equality, who has warned commenters that they could even be breaking the law.

“As a woman, and as the parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms, I was shocked to see all the comments that are circulating on social media with regards activists in favour of women’s reproductive rights,” Rosianne Cutajar said. “I condemn them unreservedly.”

“Regardless of what opinions one might have, democratic society means that people should be allowed to expressed any informed opinions decently and with respect to people with different opinions.”