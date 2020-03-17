د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Here To Help’: Free Helpline For Mental Wellbeing Launched In Malta After COVID-19 Outbreak

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Fidem Charity Foundation has just launched a free community helpline for mental wellbeing support in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in Malta.

The non-profit organisation announced that the new line, called ‘Hear to Help,’ is available for “anyone experiencing anxiety or stress as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on their everyday lives”.

You can reach them on +356 9932 0977, from 9m to 7pm on Monday through Saturday. Staff will assist with wellbeing concerns and potentially refer you their partner psychologists for initial assessment and further support via phone or Skype.

They can also be reached via Facebook, or e-mail on info@fidem.org.mt

Fidem Charity Foundation provides support, assistance and empowerment to vulnerable groups, focusing on children and women, through education, art and culture. The organisation have cancelled their educational workshops amidst coronavirus concerns and will focus their time on assisting the community through this helpline.

“You are not alone, do reach out to us – we are stronger together,” they wrote in a press statement.

 

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Many Gozo Businesses Fear That They Will Have To Close Down If COVID-19 Persists

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK