‘Here To Help’: Free Helpline For Mental Wellbeing Launched In Malta After COVID-19 Outbreak

Fidem Charity Foundation has just launched a free community helpline for mental wellbeing support in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in Malta.

The non-profit organisation announced that the new line, called ‘Hear to Help,’ is available for “anyone experiencing anxiety or stress as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on their everyday lives”.

You can reach them on +356 9932 0977, from 9m to 7pm on Monday through Saturday. Staff will assist with wellbeing concerns and potentially refer you their partner psychologists for initial assessment and further support via phone or Skype.

They can also be reached via Facebook, or e-mail on info@fidem.org.mt

Fidem Charity Foundation provides support, assistance and empowerment to vulnerable groups, focusing on children and women, through education, art and culture. The organisation have cancelled their educational workshops amidst coronavirus concerns and will focus their time on assisting the community through this helpline.

“You are not alone, do reach out to us – we are stronger together,” they wrote in a press statement.