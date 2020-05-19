Here Are The Services That Will Restart In Mater Dei And Other Healthcare Centres From Friday
A number of services will start being offered again at Mater Dei Hospital and other primary healthcare institutions as Malta begins to start easing restrictive measures this week.
The rollout, which will be happening from Friday, includes a range of services covering some key health concerns in Malta, from clinics to scans, surgeries and screening.
The following services will re-open on Friday:
- Diabetic clinic
- Cardiology clinic
- Well-baby clinic
- Medical centres
- Increased outpatient clinics
- Increase in MRIs, CT scans, X-Rays
- Orthopaedic, eye, gynaecological surgeries
- IVF services
- Colon cancer screening
Partners will now also be able to attend the full birthing process, something which had been suspended as well in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other services, such as mental health treatment in the community, is also set to increase.
Screening for cervical cancer had resumed in recent days, and on Friday this will be expanded to screening of the large intestines for cancer as well.