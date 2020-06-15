Here Are The Regions In Italy, Spain, France And Poland That Are Not Yet Safe For Travel From Malta

The regions not yet considered safe in four European countries opening for travel on July 1st have been revealed.

These areas have been identified as zones not yet considered safe for travel, though other parts of their countries are now considered safe.

You will not be able to travel to the regions of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte in Italy; Ile de France in France; Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and Leon in Spain and Katowice Airport in Poland.

Greece and Croatia will be fully opened to travel in their entirety. Israel, which had originally been considered safe for travel, has been removed from the full safe travel flight list, which you can find below.

Following flights to these countries, the airport will open up to all remaining destinations on the 15th of July.

After months of partial lockdown, Malta’s Tourism Ministry is keen to get the tourism market back on its feet, with the ministry together with the Malta Tourism Authority focusing on marketing and different incentives to attract tourists to the island.

“MTA will do everything in its power to support local stakeholders in their efforts to regain the levels of visitor inflows that were the norm before the global crisis,” they said.