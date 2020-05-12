Here Are The Official Guidelines For Maltese Ministers And How They Should Use Social Media

Social media for Malta’s ministers has become considerably more regulated after a new set of guidelines were released detailing what they can and cannot publish on their personal profiles.

The move towards a more transparent approach to social media comes after Lovin Malta requested an investigation by the Standards Commissioner into the official procedure related to handling these pages.

These guidelines are a result of that investigation.

Hyzler wrote that official ministry social media channels should not include any content about the Minister’s political activities or include any expression of the Minister’s political views.

The channels should also not be allowed to publish any content relating to the Minister’s family or personal life. Public funds can be used when contracting third parties to administer and update the page, he explained.