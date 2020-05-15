Here Are The Nine Countries That Could Soon Re-Open Flights To Malta

The nine countries currently being considered for the experimental first batch of “safe corridor” nations to allow flights to and from Malta have been revealed.

Austria, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Israel, Luxembourg, Norway, Serbia and Slovakia could be the first countries people in Malta will be allowed to travel to in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbouring and hard-hit countries like Italy were not included in the list.

Travel could be allowed under the new “safe corridors” concept, which is when two countries considered to be in the same stage of fighting the pandemic re-open flights with one another.

It is unknown exactly what protocol would need to be in place to allow this, or when the procedure would come into being. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to announce the lifting of a number of tourism-related restrictive measures on Monday.

Maltese and Sicilian businessmen and stakeholders had previously called for a “travel bubble” between Malta and Sicily, though no plans were ever confirmed.

However, some countries have already reopened borders with certain neighbouring countries, such as the Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

