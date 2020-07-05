د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Here Are The Four Art Monuments Selected To Grace The Marsa Junction Project

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Four monumental artworks designed in Malta and Europe have been selected to be installed in the green areas around the Marsa Junction Project flyovers. 

The selected artworks from the Marsa Junction Project Public Art Competition come from two artists and two architectural firms from Malta, Cyprus and Romania, and were selected by Infrastructure Malta. 

The designs of these works of art were chosen out of 56 proposals received in response to an international call for artworks launched by IM in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv last March.

Thirty-six participants from Malta and six other countries, including Cyprus, Italy, Romania, Spain, USA and Venezuela, entered the competition by submitting one or more designs.

1. Sema

By I+A Limited, a collective of architects, artists and technologists from Malta.

2. The Creation of Man

By Haak Studio, an architectural firm based in Cluj-Napocia, Romania.

3. Tisliba

By Gozitan-born ceramics artist Paul Haber.

4. Tipping Point

By Alex Welch, a metal artist from Limassol, Cyprus.

A panel of artists and other stakeholders reviewed all proposals to choose the four most suitable artworks for the Marsa Junction Project site.

“The high level of participation and the remarkable quality of many of the artworks proposed made this process more challenging than expected, as the selection panel spent several weeks analysing the artistic merit and technical specifications of each design,” IM said following the selection.

Through last March’s public call for proposals, IM asked prospective participants to submit designs of large-scale permanent public artworks, between four and five metres high, made of long-lasting materials that can withstand outdoor conditions.

The cost of each artwork could not exceed €50,000.

IM will now launch final discussions with the four selected participants with a view to providing the required resources to produce their artwork within six months.

The agency will then install them in the green areas it is developing between Aldo Moro Road, in Marsa and the Addolorata Cemetery as part of the €70 million Marsa Junction Project, to upgrade the “busiest intersection” of the Maltese road network.

Contractors will form these landscaped areas with trees and other plants around the new vehicle lanes, flyovers, bus lanes, footpaths, park and ride facilities, footbridges and segregated cycle lanes that this project is introducing to facilitate quicker and safer commutes for over 100,000 road users who use this junction every day, IM said.

Besides the four artworks selected for the Marsa Junction Project, the panel also identified another 12 successful proposals which IM can consider for the landscaped areas of other ongoing and future infrastructural projects in Malta, such as the Santa Lucija Roundabout Underpass Project, the Central Link Project, the Luqa Junction Project and the Msida Creek Project.

The 10 participants who submitted these proposals include (in alphabetical order by participant surname or company name) Box Concept Studio (Two Meters Apart), Kane Cali (Observatory), Clifford Carabott (The Floating Cube), Jennings Falzon (The Guardian Angel, The Centaur), John Grima (On the Move), I+A Ltd (N(h)ar), Mizzi Studios (Ascension), Jose Sanchez (Desdoblado Unfolded), Alejandro Vega (Il-Mara Qawwija, Il-Ggant tal-Ilma) and Paul Vella Critien (Mewga).

Later this year, Infrastructure Malta will be exhibiting the designs and maquettes (scale models) of the four Marsa Junction Project artworks and of the other 12 shortlisted proposals, at Spazju Kreattiv’s St James Cavalier, Valletta.

What is your favourite monument?

READ NEXT: New Malta Book Festival Scheme Supports Local Media Houses In Exchange For Free Application Fees

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK