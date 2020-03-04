‘Her Life Was Stolen In The Name Of Progress’: Outpouring Of Grief And Rage Follows Miriam Pace’s Death
There has been an outpouring of messages of support grief and anger in response to the death of 54-year-old Miriam Pace, who died after the collapse of her home in Ħamrun.
From politicians to public figures, members of civil society, influencers, citizens and companies expressed solidarity and anger at the tragic injustice that could have been avoided. People have also emphasized the lack of difference last year’s reforms have made concerning demolition and excavation.
Alessandra Dee Crespo, a prominent member of civil society group Occupy Justice, called to hold politicians responsible
Maltese Globally renowned Tenor Joseph Calleja called out Malta’s ‘cowboyism’
Arnold Cassola, co-founder behind Alternattiva Demokratika called the culprits behind the incident “greedy and heartless assassins”
“No one deserves to die like this”, Sarah Zerafa said
Singer-songwriter Alex Alden expressed anger at the fourth instance of collapsed housing in Malta
“This woman had her life STOLEN,” model Madeleine Baldacchino lamented. “All in the name of ‘progress’.”
Award-winning journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia took aim at Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.
“Take a good look and yourself in the mirror,” Caruana Galizia said. “The only people trying to profit personally from the death of Miriam Pace are those who caused it with their greed and negligence.”
Meanwhile, MEP Roberta Metsola called for “Real change, real accountability, now.”
Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed solidarity with the Pace family yesterday whilst addressing Parliament. “
These are situations that cannot be tolerated anymore,” he said.