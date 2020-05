Rain is being reported in various localities around Malta, from Żebbuġ to Għaxaq and others. The heavy rain hit suddenly after large dark clouds appeared over the Maltese islands. Photos sent to Lovin Malta from Mosta and Sliema show the clouds ready to open up on the Maltese islands.

The Żebbuġ valley was struck by the rain.

And the Three Cities region looked especially powerful with the clouds hovering above.

And the clouds and rain didn’t avoid the Sliema and Gżira area either.