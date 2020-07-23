Heavy Machinery Pictured On Site Of Fatal Bormla Collapse Raises Concerns That Method Statement Was Not Followed

Heavy machinery pictured on-site at a fatal Bormla wall collapse that claimed the life of a man and left another injured is raising concerns that the development’s method statement detailing the dismantling of party walls was not followed to the letter.

Sources said that the method statement clearly outlines that a chainsaw trencher would be used to cut any rock close to party walls to limit any damage. Only small machinery would be permitted while the dismantling of masonry walls will only happen by hand without the aid of machinery.

A pneumonic excavator, which is shown in the picture drilling against the wall, would only be used to excavate till ground level. The then-Building Regulation Office approved the method statement.

The project, which was submitted by Kenneth Caruana with architect Duncan Muscat, would have seen the demolishment of disused dwellings to construct a guest house.

This morning’s collapse claimed the life of a migrant worker and has left a Maltese man critically injured.

Police confirmed that the wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ. Investigations are on-going and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

This is the second collapse to claim a life in 2020 after Miriam Pace died when her home, which neighboured an excavation site, came tumbling down. Four men, including the project’s architect and excavator, have been charged over the incident.

However, there are countless other construction workers who die every year. According to the figures, it is the most deadly industry in Malta.

Last year, a series of collapses forced the government to act. However, many warn that changes have been superficial, with the Chamber of Architects’ Andre Pizzuto telling Lovin Daily that amateurs still occupy the industry.