د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Healthcare Worker In Malta Retests Positive For COVID-19 Four Months After Catching The Virus

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A healthcare worker has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, four months after initially recovering from the virus.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that the healthcare worker did in fact test positive twice, once in April and again yesterday.

This is the first time that a patient has tested positive twice for COVID-19 in Malta.

Although details on how she re-contracted the virus are currently unknown, the Health Ministry said that it is in contact with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on how to proceed.

Malta currently has 399 active COVID-19 cases following 30 new recoveries and 43 new cases.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

 

READ NEXT: Nearly As Many Fraudulent Maltese Passport Arrests In August As All Of 2019

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK