Healthcare Worker In Malta Retests Positive For COVID-19 Four Months After Catching The Virus

A healthcare worker has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, four months after initially recovering from the virus.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that the healthcare worker did in fact test positive twice, once in April and again yesterday.

This is the first time that a patient has tested positive twice for COVID-19 in Malta.

Although details on how she re-contracted the virus are currently unknown, the Health Ministry said that it is in contact with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on how to proceed.

Malta currently has 399 active COVID-19 cases following 30 new recoveries and 43 new cases.

