Healthcare Worker At Maltese COVID-19 Swabbing Centre Tests Positive For The Virus

A healthcare worker at one of Malta’s COVID-19 swabbing centre’s has tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The person discovered they had the virus through a routine test that is done on all workers at the centre. The person was not showing any symptoms.

They were wearing protective gear while at work. The Health Ministry assured that there was no risk to people who visited the testing centre.

“We believe the worker contracted the virus from the community,” the ministry said.

The centre has been disinfected and will resume testing soon.

Malta’s active cases is currently at 125. Updates on the number of cases will be published on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page at around 12:30pm.

