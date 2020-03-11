Healthcare Professionals Raise The Alarm After Alcohol Rub Bottles Go Missing From Mater Dei
A number of bottles of alcohol hand rub have gone missing, leading to concerns among healthcare professionals about the increased chance of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Bottles have gone missing in the entrance hall and the daycare area, one healthcare professional told Lovin Malta, saying that the people taking the bottles were putting everyone else at a higher risk since they could no longer disinfect themselves on the go.
“We are more at risk of spreading this virus than most – we are in hospital, going from ward to ward, leaving the hospital and then returning,” they told Lovin Malta.
They noted that if the bottles had run out and had yet to be replaced, there would be an empty bottle in the bottle holder. However, numerous holders have been left vacant, without even the empty bottle left in the holder.
This latest development comes as Malta steps up its preventative measures in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Fights to Italy have been suspended, large public gatherings have been banned and clubs have cancelled their events this weekend.
The sixth case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Maltese man this morning, with two other families still in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.