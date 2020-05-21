Health Ministry Shuts Down Claims That Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci Has Resigned

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has not resigned, a spokesperson at the Ministry for Health has told Lovin Malta.

Rumours have been swirling around this morning that Gauci shockingly stepped down from her position. She’s emerged as a shining throughout the pandemic with her daily briefings assuring the nation in the crisis.

Sources claimed that Gauci resigned over her position on the lifting of some measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health professionals yesterday warned that Malta could well be at the beginning of a second wave and public announcements suggesting the country is on track to a return to normality are “dangerous”.

The MAPHM, whose President is Sascha Reiff, a lead at Malta’s COIVD-19 testing centres, noted that the average number of new coronavirus cases has risen in recent weeks and attributed this to the government’s decision to re-open non-essential retail outlets earlier this month.

The public health association said while it recognises the “devastating” social, economic and mental health consequences of restrictions, “things will only get worse if the outbreak gets out of control”.

Malta’s active cases currently stand at 113 after 15 new cases and five recoveries were confirmed yesterday.

