Health Authorities Are Prioritising Population’s Wellbeing Over Economic Stability As Malta Eases COVID-19 Measures

Plans to reopen hairdressers and restaurants this coming week were taken with consideration of the wellbeing of the population despite a steady amount of COVID-19 cases being confirmed on the daily.

When asked about whether governments were adopting a ‘survival of the fittest’ approach to save the economy, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci affirmed that health authorities are forming their post-COVID strategy with the intent of protecting the wellbeing of the population at the forefront.

“Our measures are put in place to protect the whole population to keep the spread of the virus as low as possible,” she said.

Gauci also commented on the importance of keeping some form of protective measures in place until Malta is clear of COVID-19, especially for those considered to be a vulnerable part of the population.

“It’s important that we protect our vulnerable population and continue to keep protective measures in place from the beginning to the end,” she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that hairdressers and restaurants will be open to the public under new measures by the end of the coming week but will most probably have to operate under new procedures. However, Abela said the government would be “flexible” moving forward.

