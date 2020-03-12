د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Headcount Of Malta’s Coronavirus Call Centre Set To Become Five Times Larger, Gaining 40 New Members

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As of today, Malta’s call centre for coronavirus concerns will become five times larger, after complaints of callers not being able to get through to the number 111, Minister of Health Chris Fearne has announced.

During a press conference held today, Fearne confirmed that 40 more phone respondents will be added to the call centre, which was previously run by only ten people.

The increase in staff will hopefully result in better service and access to advice.

Representatives from servizz.gov will be also be assisting the 111 helpline to help provide information and answer questions of the public.

Due to this, freephone 153 may be impacted and may take longer than usual to be put through.

It is urged that 111 is only to be used to inquire about symptoms.

Watch the full conference here

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1000 fine.

You can call +356 21324086 or 156 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

READ NEXT: 'There Is No Need To Lie To Us'- Emergency Doctor At Mater Dei Pleas For Public's Cooperation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK