Headcount Of Malta’s Coronavirus Call Centre Set To Become Five Times Larger, Gaining 40 New Members
As of today, Malta’s call centre for coronavirus concerns will become five times larger, after complaints of callers not being able to get through to the number 111, Minister of Health Chris Fearne has announced.
During a press conference held today, Fearne confirmed that 40 more phone respondents will be added to the call centre, which was previously run by only ten people.
The increase in staff will hopefully result in better service and access to advice.
Representatives from servizz.gov will be also be assisting the 111 helpline to help provide information and answer questions of the public.
Due to this, freephone 153 may be impacted and may take longer than usual to be put through.
It is urged that 111 is only to be used to inquire about symptoms.
Watch the full conference here
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1000 fine.
You can call +356 21324086 or 156 for advice.
Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.