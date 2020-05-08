‘He Called Me Coronavirus And Smacked Me’: Japanese Man Says He No Longer Feels Safe In Malta After Alleged Cab Assault

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Japanese man who resides in Malta has spoken out about an alleged racially-motivated assault by a cab driver.

Last week, Daisuke Endo caught a cab with his two children to his home in Sliema, when a dispute erupted after the driver insisted he wears a mask in the vehicle.

According to him, the argument escalated when the driver hurled racist abuse and called him ‘the coronavirus’.

Endo claimed that tensions hit a peak when the cab driver physically assaulted him.

The victim rushed into his residence with his children and the driver began kicking his door, allegedly shouting racial slurs and accusing him of being infected with the virus.

Following the shocking assault, Endo went to a clinic for his wound, filed a police report and reported the incident to Bolt, whom the driver works for. 

Lovin Malta reached out to a Bolt representative, who said they are currently investigating the situation. They said the driver had also reported the passenger on the night and flagged him for being disrespectful.

“To be honest, I don’t feel secure living in Malta anymore,” Endo lamented. 

Endo posted a screenshot of the driver’s Bolt profile on his social media as a warning for others.

“I am speaking out publicly against this driver as a caution to other Asian people. I’m sure he’s doing it to other Asians too.”

“It’s not the first time I experienced such discrimination – it’s why I don’t ride public transport anymore. But after experiencing this with a cab, I feel it’s hopeless.”

Police investigations into the case are on-going.

