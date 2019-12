UPDATED AT 15:58 WITH POLICE STATEMENT

Police have announced that they have found Kyra Hegarty, the 15-year-old girl that was reported missing earlier today.

Police had called on the assistance of the public in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing, Kyra Hegarty.

If you have information on her whereabouts or have anything that might help to her being found, you can contact the police headquarters on 21224001/119 or by reporting it at your nearest police station.

