Hate Crime Unit Investigating ‘Gang Rape’ Comment Made Towards Young Maltese Activists

Malta’s Hate Crime and Speech Unit is investigating a hateful comment made against young activists who campaigned for migrants to be allowed to enter Malta.

“A baseball bat to the head of the three boys and gang rape from the black people on Captain Morgan for the five girls…win win situation for everyone,” the comment said.

The comment was made on a Facebook post in which the young activists can be seen holding signs outside Parliament.

It has since been circulating social media with organisations such as the Civil Society Network and Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar condemning the individual’s actions as hate speech.

The comment was also reported to the Hate Crime and Speech Unit who acknowledged that a report had been filed and will investigate the issue further.