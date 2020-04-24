Harvesting Machine Accident Led To Cat Losing Its Paws, Żebbuġ Local Council Confirms

A cat found with shocking severe injuries earlier today has been taken to an animal hospital for treatment, the Żebbuġ local council said in a statement.

An inspection of the site where the injured cat was found revealed that it had been involved in an accident in a nearby field where it was injured by a harvesting machine.

Animal Welfare, who picked up the feline and attended to it, confirmed the incident. The council said it was taking the accident with the utmost seriousness.