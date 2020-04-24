د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Harvesting Machine Accident Led To Cat Losing Its Paws, Żebbuġ Local Council Confirms

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A cat found with shocking severe injuries earlier today has been taken to an animal hospital for treatment, the Żebbuġ local council said in a statement.

An inspection of the site where the injured cat was found revealed that it had been involved in an accident in a nearby field where it was injured by a harvesting machine.

Animal Welfare, who picked up the feline and attended to it, confirmed the incident. The council said it was taking the accident with the utmost seriousness.

After graphic images of the cat went viral earlier today, Maltese people tried to figure out what had led to the cat’s shocking injuries.

Many were willing to set up a fund to adopt the cat and pay for any treatment it needs. Now, with Animal Welfare and the Żebbuġ local council involved, there are high hopes that the cat may indeed recover.

It is as yet unknown what condition the cat is in.

Share this story to let people know what really happened.

READ NEXT: Outrage After Injured Cat Found With Paws Cut Off In Żebbuġ

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK