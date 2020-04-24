Harvesting Machine Accident Led To Cat Losing Its Paws, Żebbuġ Local Council Confirms
A cat found with shocking severe injuries earlier today has been taken to an animal hospital for treatment, the Żebbuġ local council said in a statement.
An inspection of the site where the injured cat was found revealed that it had been involved in an accident in a nearby field where it was injured by a harvesting machine.
Animal Welfare, who picked up the feline and attended to it, confirmed the incident. The council said it was taking the accident with the utmost seriousness.
After graphic images of the cat went viral earlier today, Maltese people tried to figure out what had led to the cat’s shocking injuries.
Many were willing to set up a fund to adopt the cat and pay for any treatment it needs. Now, with Animal Welfare and the Żebbuġ local council involved, there are high hopes that the cat may indeed recover.
It is as yet unknown what condition the cat is in.