WIN: Ħamrun’s Perfect Pizza Haven Is Delivering One-Metre Monsters Right To Your Door

This Italian restaurant in the heart of Ħamrun has been rolling out heavenly pizzas for the last three years and is already a staple Malta’s foodie scene. Pulcinella is giving you the chance to win one of their one-metre monsters, delivered straight to your door. These beasts are the equivalent of four regular pizzas, they’re perfect if you like to sample different flavours and have a few mouths to feed for an affordable price. To be in a chance of winning all you need to do is tag a family member you’d love to share this Pulcinella pizza with in the Facebook comments below!

Their Neapolitan style pizzas are the perfect treat to brighten up your days and evenings at home, with gluten-free options also available. Pulcinella serves up homemade pasta, meats as well as some homemade desserts, crafted with skills straight from the motherland! Buonissimo.

DIY Pizza Kits? Yeah, they’ve got those too. If you’re stuck on how to spend another weekend indoors, they’ve got you covered. The Pizza kits allow you to have all the fun from the comfort of your own home, so you’ll at least feel like you worked for it! In times like these, an activity to take our minds off things is a welcome distraction, so go on, try your hand at being a pizzaiolo. Who knows, you may find your calling.

Simply make an order and Pulcinella will deliver all you need to make the perfect Margherita pizza, including their iconic dough. Feel free to dress it up any way you fancy and remember to get creative, experimenting with premium restaurant-worthy ingredients is not a usual occurrence. P.S. No one will judge you if you put pineapple and ham on it, promise. If making your own pizza seems a bit daunting, fear not, Pulcinella has been kind enough to show how it’s done. Check it out here!

Lucky for us, Pulcinella is now delivering all around Malta with major couriers Bolt Food, Delivify, Time to Eat and their own delivery service, to bring you their seriously unique takes on Italian classics straight to your door.