Ħamrun Is Reaching Breaking Point On Migration Issues But Some Maltese Are Complicit In Abuse, Mayor Warns

Ħamrun’s mayor has reached breaking point on growing migration concerns and authorities that are far too disinterested in finding solutions to massive problems, like some Maltese people being complicit in the rampant abuse of irregular migrants.

“It seems that not everyone has an interest in solving these problems. Problems where Maltese are also complicit in abuse, like rent and employment.”

“I’m sorry, but the country has no plan and is lost on the issue. The more we continue to ignore it, the worse it will get. The situation has exceeded all limits,” Christian Sammut said in a Facebook post.

To evidence the issue, Sammut shared a screenshot from CCTV footage showing a group of suspected irregular migrants being stopped by a truck driver for work.

“Unfortunately, the situation in Ħamrun is not something you want to see. As you know every day there are cases of abuse and illegalities for everyone to see…there are problems all the time from both foreigners and locals, but the lack of enforcement in the country is the issue,” Sammut said.

Sammut explained that the local council had worked tirelessly to solve the situation. A large number of cameras have been introduced, and they apply continuous pressure on authorities. However, Sammut lamented, people are still living in fear.

“We have a responsibility to stop abuse and illegalities. If the situation continues as it is and fail to take action, we will not be able to address it in the future,” he said.

Irregular migration has been under the microscope in recent months with the number of arrivals reaching record numbers. A parliamentary petition calling for Malta to stop taking in illegal immigrants has even reached 40,000 signatures, the most ever for a parliamentary petition.

The issue could even reach a referendum if activists have their way…the nation and Ħamrun’s mayor, is waiting on authorities to act.