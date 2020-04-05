Ħamrun Bar And Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq Kiosk Fined €3,000 For Breaching Establishment Closure Orders

A bar in Ħamrun and a kiosk in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq have been fined €3,000 each after they were found in breach of the regulations introduced against catering establishments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government’s daily COVID-19 bulletins said the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq bar was found serving beer to customers and the Ħamrun bar was found with clients inside drinking and listening to music.

Besides the fine, the Ħamrun bar has also been served with an enforcement notice.

Meanwhile, 81 people were fined €100 each after police found them in groups of four or more. For the third day running, no one was found breaching mandatory quarantine rules, with all 478 police inspections carried out over the past 24 hours finding people at home as they should be.