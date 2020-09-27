Half Of PN Members Have Voted In Leadership Election Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Debate

Half of the Nationalist Party’s paid-up members (tesserati) have already voted in the leadership race, with PN Leader Adrian Delia and his challenger Bernard Grech set to face off in a debate tomorrow.

By Saturday evening, 48% of those eligible had voted, according to the party’s electoral commission.

Just under 21,500 people are registered to vote in the leadership race. Delia is facing a stiff challenge from Grech. He was forced into the leadership race after losing a series of confidence votes in the PN executive committee and parliamentary group in the wake of allegations linking him to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The pair will face off in a debate on Net TV tomorrow evening.

The polls will reopen on Wednesday 30th September for vulnerable people or people with accessibility issues. The voting will continue on Thursday 1st October, Friday 2nd October, and Saturday 3rd October.

Eighteen polling stations will be set up across Malta and Gozo. On the weekend, the polls will be open from 8am to 9pm. On weekdays, they will be open from 6pm to 9pm.

Eligible voters are reminded to bring with them their voting document or their ID card or driver’s license. Failure to bring at least one of these would preclude a person from voting.

COVID-19 measures will be in place in voting stations around the island. People are encouraged to follow social distancing rules, while their temperature will also be taken upon entering the voting station. Wearing a mask is obligatory.

