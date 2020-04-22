د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ħal Far Residents Who Recover From COVID-19 Will Not Return To The Centre, Superintendent For Public Health Confirms

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Recovered COVID-19 residents of the Ħal Far Open Centre will not return to the facility, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

All positive cases have been isolated from the rest of the population and are currently housed within a Red Cross Medical Centre at the facility.

Gauci explained that once they recover, patients will remain in quarantine at the medical centre for another 7 days before being released.

With COVID-19 still spreading in the centre, the recovered residents will not return to their containers. However, Gauci did not give more details on where they will be homed, whether that’s another centre or alternative accommodation.

The Ħal Far Open Centre is officially the country’s COVID-19 hotspot with 43 cases, and the figure has steadily increased ever since the first resident tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

 A mandatory quarantine has been placed on the centre, with guards on high alert outside its walls. A man tried to escape twice this morning.

Residents have raised concerns that preventative measures aren’t being enforced among the 1,000 strong population.

A series of photos and videos published by Lovin Malta showed how large groups of people still occupy the centre’s very limited public spaces.

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has backed the measures taken so far.

READ NEXT: WATCH: One New Case Of COVID-19 While 15 More People Recover - Active Cases In Malta Down To 276

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK