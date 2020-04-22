Ħal Far Open Centre Resident Tries To Escape Twice Within A Few Hours, Breaching COVID-19 Mandatory Quarantine

A resident from Ħal Far open centre tried to escape twice within a few hours, the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has revealed.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, members of the Armed Forces of Malta, who are providing security around the centre, immediately apprehended the man and was placed in another part of the centre.

However, soon after he tried to escape again. It should be noted that the man is not COVID-19 positive.

Laws regulating the breach of mandatory quarantine will apply, meaning he could face up to a 6,000 euro fine.

The Ħal Far Open Centre is officially the country’s COVID-19 hotspot with 43 cases, and the figure has steadily increased ever since the first resident tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

All positive cases and suspected patients have been isolated from the rest of the population. A mandatory quarantine placed on the centre that was set to expire on Sunday has been extended.

However, residents have raised concerns that preventative measures aren’t being enforced among the 1,000 strong population.

A series of photos and videos published by Lovin Malta showed how large groups of people still occupy the centre’s very limited public spaces.

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has backed the measures taken so far.