Ħal Far Open Centre Is Officially Malta’s COVID-19 Hotspot With 34 Confirmed Patients

Malta’s Ħal Far Open Centre is officially the country’s hotspot of the COVID-19 coronavirus after the number of patients within its walls climbed to 34.

The number of cases has steadily increased after the first resident was confirmed positive for the virus almost two weeks ago. The vast majority of cases have only been discovered through random testing, and the figure is expected to grow over the coming days and weeks.

According to figures published by Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci, the Ħal Far Centre beats out some of Malta’s most populous towns like St Paul’s Bay, Birkirkara, and Sliema for the number of cases.

All positive cases and suspected patients have been isolated from the rest of the population. A mandatory quarantine placed on the centre that was set to expire on Sunday has been extended.

However, residents have raised concerns that preventative measures aren’t being enforced among the 1,000 strong population.

A series of photos and videos published by Lovin Malta showed how large groups of people still occupy the centre’s very limited public spaces.

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has backed the measures taken so far.

Malta has so far confirmed 422 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died, and 91 have officially recovered.

Serious debate has emerged over Malta’s policy for asylum seekers in recent days. The country’s decision to close its ports to asylum seekers is still subject to intense discussion. Meanwhile, just yesterday a protest broke out at the Hal Far Closed Centre.

The centre, it should be noted, is not the same one currently facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.