Ħad-Dingli Residents Win As Planning Authority Shoot Down Permit For Five-Story Building Outside Locality’s Conservation Area

Residents of Ħad-Dingli scored a victory today after an application to build a five-storey block at the entrance of the locality was once again shot down by the Planning Authority.

“Today Ħad-Dingli wins. The entrance to our beloved locality shall not be ruined,” said local resident and former councilor Rachel Powell.

The proposed five-storey building outside Dingli’s Urban Conservation Area drew criticism last year, both from the local council and residents alike, for its uncharacteristic architecture which contrasted with the traditional design and distinctiveness of the Dingli area.

As a result, the Planning Authority received over 40 objections to its development.

However, despite being urged to revise the project to complement the streetscape and facade of the surrounding area, a fresh application was filed earlier this year.

“In April 2020, the developer once again attempted to circumvent the system, and reapply for the additional height originally refused by the Planning Authority. As a lawyer, on the residents’ behalf, but above all as a daughter of Ħad-Dingli, I objected and encouraged others, who hold our locality at heart, to join our cause,” Powell continued.

Following public pressure, a board hearing was met and the Planning Authority once again sided with the concerns of local residents, refusing the permit.

“Today, the Planning Authority reaffirmed our position and scolded the developer for this course of action. Undoubtedly, we are satisfied with the result. Instead of this greedy urge for unbridled development, today common sense wins. But above all, today, Ħad-Dingli wins!”

This landmark decision marks an important victory for Dingli residents and the preservation of their distinct and traditional town.

