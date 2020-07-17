Gżira Mayor Responds To Claims That He Obstructed Due Process In Controversial Petrol Station Relocation

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché has responded to claims that he did not let a petrol station owner speak at a council meeting regarding the controversial relocation of said station to a nearby garden.

“Whilst Councillor Calleja Zammit thinks that Simon Muscat (the petrol station owner) had the right as a resident to talk, the mayor during the same meeting explained why he took the decision not to allow the council meeting to be turned into a forum for the developer. The mayor explained that since the petrol station owner had the permit in hand to construct a fuel station in a public garden, there was no mitigation,” the local council said in a press release.

Borg Manché also clarified with Lovin Malta that it is his prerogative to let someone speak during a council meeting and would have had to suspend it, and reduce it a committee stage, in order to allow for Muscat to speak.

Last week, local councillor Alexander Calleja Zammit spoke to Lovin Malta claiming that a “lack of due process” was the reason why he abstained from a vote to stop the Manoel island petrol station from being relocated to the Gżira’s only green space, the Council of Europe garden.