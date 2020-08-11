Gżira Local Council Secretary Announces Online Meetings After Staff Member Told To Quarantine

Gżira local council meetings may be held online after a staff worker was told to quarantine due to contact tracing and concerns were raised about too many people re-entering the council’s premises.

“At this point, I’m not making personal sacrifices and then coming in close contact with other persons for a few hours in a closed room,” Executive Secretary Anthony Attard said in an email to Gżira councillors announcing the new measure.

It comes as Malta is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 29 new cases discovered just today.

Concerns were raised over the local council premises and the lack of ventilation as well as the large number of people entering the office throughout the day.

“We need to clean the place now – the council isn’t safe as it is,” one informed source told Lovin Malta. “The person was apparently living with someone under quarantine, and they came to the council and did some work here and have been asked to quarantine themselves now.”

Though Gżira local council employees and councillors weren’t informed who the person may be, they were informed to do any work they could do online for the time being during an announcement yesterday. However, not all councillors were in support of the decision, with some wanting to continue holding meetings in the local council premises.

Local council meetings were advised to be held online, such as on Zoom,

Workers were left wondering if any safety procedures were put in place, or whether the premises had been cleansed following the discovery.

What do you think of this discovery?